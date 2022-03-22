Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Active COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh Dips To Six

The COVID-19 tally in the northeastern state remained at 64,484, as no fresh case was registered, while the total number of recoveries increased to 64,182, he said.

COVID in Arunachal Pradesh.(Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 7:12 pm

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh dipped to six, after three more persons recuperated from the disease, a senior health department official said here on Tuesday.


       

The COVID-19 tally in the northeastern state remained at 64,484, as no fresh case was registered, while the total number of recoveries increased to 64,182, he said.

The coronavirus death toll in the frontier state remained unchanged at 296, as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.53 per cent, the official said.


       

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has three active COVID-19 cases, followed by Upper Siang, Lohit and Anjaw districts with one each, the SSO said.


       

A total of 12,68,101 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 134 on Monday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio remained at 0.59 per cent.


       

State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said over 16,52,148 people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state. 

With PTI inputs.

