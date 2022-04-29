Friday, Apr 29, 2022
AC Service Engineer Falls To Death From 6th Floor Flat In Gurugram

The deceased Aman, was installing the outdoor unit of an AC standing on a window ledge beside the balcony of the flat when he slipped and fell, the police added.

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 12:09 pm

A 25-year-old AC service engineer fell to his death from a sixth-floor flat of a residential society here on Thursday evening, police said. They said the incident took place in sector 82 around 6.30 pm. The deceased Aman, was installing the outdoor unit of an AC standing on a window ledge beside the balcony of the flat when he slipped and fell, the police added.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him as brought dead, they said, adding that an investigation was underway. "Deceased Aman was a service engineer with Whirlpool company and had come to install a new AC. We have kept the body at a mortuary and have informed his family. We are yet to receive a complaint," Inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of the Kherki Daula police station, said. Sudhir Kumar, RWA member of the society, said it was a shocking incident and needs a fair investigation.

(With PTI inputs)

