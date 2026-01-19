Abandoned, Killed, Relocated: The Hidden Cost Of India’s Stray Dog Policy Push

Animal activists allege that government-appointed NGOs in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and other cities are illegally relocating street dogs to meet municipal targets ahead of a Supreme Court order, leading to injuries and deaths.
A recent Supreme Court directive prioritising human safety has, activists claim, triggered rushed sterilisation drives, forced relocations and weak oversight, with NGOs accused of cutting corners to show compliance.
Controversies involving prominent NGOs, reports of abandoned and dead dogs, and harassment of animal feeders highlight legal grey zones, political pressure and the failure of authorities to enforce animal welfare laws.
On a humid afternoon in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, a familiar sight is suddenly missing. The pack of street dogs that once lounged near a tea stall, barked at passing buses, and slept undisturbed under parked cars has vanished overnight. Residents whisper about a municipal van that arrived before dawn. Animal activists say this scene is playing out repeatedly across Indian cities, and that behind it lies a troubling pattern of illegal relocation, rushed sterilisation drives and alleged abuse, all unfolding under the watch of government-appointed NGOs racing to meet targets ahead of a Supreme Court order.
Across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and other urban centres, several NGOs contracted by municipal bodies to manage street dog populations are accused of violating the very laws meant to protect animals. Activists allege that dogs are being picked up en masse and relocated across wards, dumped in unfamiliar areas, or abandoned on city outskirts, disrupting territorial balance and survival patterns. In many cases, they claim, the consequences have been fatal.
Targets Over Welfare
The Supreme Court of India on November 7, 2025 directed the authorities to remove stray animals from the institutional areas, roads and busy public places. The apex court emphasized prioritizing human safety over stray dogs in public spaces, directing states to remove strays from schools, hospitals, and transport hubs, relocate them after sterilization, and hold feeders accountable, while also flagging municipal failures to implement Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules and addressing concerns about dog-bite spikes and road safety. The court stressed that while compassion for animals is important, human lives, especially of children, must be protected, leading to potential heavy compensation for victims and accountability for feeders
“The Supreme Court order has made many NGOs nervous,” says an animal welfare activist based in Mumbai, requesting anonymity due to fear of backlash. “Instead of following the law, some of them have become more aggressive. The focus has shifted from humane management to hitting targets at any cost.”
This urgency, activists allege, has led to reckless practices: overcrowded transport vans, dogs dumped far from their original locations, and no follow-up care after sterilisation or vaccination. Injured dogs, lactating mothers and puppies are often the worst affected.
Pune Controversy And A Viral Video
The debate around NGO accountability intensified recently after a disturbing video allegedly showing a Universal Animal Welfare Society (UAWS), a NGO contracted by multiple civic bodies in Maharashtra and other states, employee sexually assaulting a stray dog went viral on social media. The footage sparked outrage among animal lovers and citizens alike, with demands for immediate action. Following public pressure, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced that it had sought a police investigation into the incident. As of now, however, there has been no public update on the probe.
UAWS has denied the allegations. Speaking to Outlook, Dr Swati Shelke, Co-founder, UAWS dismissed the video as fake, claiming it was created using artificial intelligence to malign the organisation. “These allegations are baseless and part of a targeted campaign,” she said.
Yet the controversy has reopened scrutiny of UAWS’s past. The organisation has previously faced allegations of wrongdoing, including the cancellation of its licence by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai. Despite this, UAWS continues to enjoy visibility and political access. In the past, several senior political leaders across parties, including MNS chief Raj Thackeray and NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule, have attended inaugurations and events organised by the NGO, lending it public legitimacy.
For activists like Vaishnavi Tiwary, who has tracked UAWS’s activities for some time now, the pattern is troubling. “This has been going on for a long time,” she says. “But after the Supreme Court order, their actions have become more blatant. There is a sense of urgency, as if they want to finish everything before stricter oversight comes in.” Dismissing these allegations, Dr Shelke said that UAWS follows all the guidelines and only relocates those dogs which are of extreme nature.
Relocation, Feeding Turns Deadly
The human cost of these practices is often invisible, but for activists on the ground, the evidence is mounting. In Mumbai, several puppies were allegedly relocated to remote stretches of Aarey forest, far from human habitation and without access to regular food or water. Puppies raised in urban environments, activists say, have little chance of survival in such conditions. Many were later found dead or never seen again.
“These puppies didn’t stand a chance,” says a volunteer rescuer who helped search the area. “They were taken away quietly, and by the time people realised, it was too late.”
In another case from Maharashtra’s Chiplun town, animal activist and former President of People for Animals (PFA) Vijay Rangare intervened after learning that the local Nagar Parishad was allegedly planning to poison community dogs to eliminate them. “The intention was clear, to reduce numbers quickly,” Rangare says. “We had to step in immediately.” After activists raised the alarm, the plan was reportedly halted, but Rangare believes many such attempts go unnoticed.
Sankshay Babber, an animal activist based out of Delhi, highlighted the case of an animal shelter in Rohtak, where several dogs were found dead, in the place which was supposed to be their home. “FIR has been filed by the local volunteers here! It's horrific to see what these ABC Centres have been doing with our,” Babber said.
Animal feeders, too, are bearing the brunt of the growing hostility. In Mumbai’s Dahisar East, an animal feeder shared an account on social media describing alleged intimidation at a local police station. According to the post, local politician from Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Sanjana Ghadi arrived at the police station and was allowed to enter the police cabin first, allegedly to support residents opposing community dog feeding. When the feeders later attempted to enter, they were reportedly asked to wait outside, citing political pressure.
The feeder highlighted that a complaint was subsequently filed against the feeders. After emerging from the police cabin, Ghadi allegedly stated that if society residents objected, all the dogs would be sent to a shelter home. Animal welfare groups point out that no officially recognised government shelter currently exists for such mass relocation.
Priya Kumar, CEO, PKTS & Fire Light Films, said: "Simple measures like designated stray rest corridors, shaded water points integrated into public infrastructure, mandatory animal-impact assessments before large construction, and using existing green patches and road dividers to help animals cross safely. None of this needs large budgets, just thoughtful planning."