Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Home National

AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann To Address 2 Public Rallies In Gujarat Today

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address public gatherings in Surendranagar city and Khedbrahma town in Sabarkantha district. Mann will also be present during the rallies, the Gujarat party unit said in a statement.

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Twitter

Updated: 02 Oct 2022 10:56 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will address two public rallies in Gujarat on Sunday, ahead of the Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state due later this year.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are on a two-day Gujarat visit from Saturday.

On Sunday, AAP national convener Kejriwal will address public gatherings in Surendranagar city and Khedbrahma town in Sabarkantha district. Mann will also be present during the rallies, the Gujarat party unit said in a statement.

Before the rallies, the two leaders will address a press conference in Rajkot. AAP's Rajya Sabha member and Gujarat co-incharge Raghav Chadha will also address a press conference in Surat, the party said. 

Kejriwal and Mann on Saturday addressed public meetings at Gandhidham in Kutch district and Joshipura in Junagadh district.

Kejriwal had promised the construction of 20,000 mohalla clinics on the lines of Delhi across Gujarat, government-run schools in each village of the state, and also assured "free and unlimited" healthcare for all. 

He has also offered a number of other "guarantees" to the people of Gujarat during his multiple visits to the state in the recent past.

(With PTI Inputs)

