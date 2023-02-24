Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Delhi: Ahead Of Crucial MCD House Meeting, BJP Welcomes AAP Councillor Pawan Sehrawat

Home National

Delhi: Ahead Of Crucial MCD House Meeting, BJP Welcomes AAP Councillor Pawan Sehrawat

The AAP councillor from Bawana was welcomed to the BJP fold at the party's Delhi unit office by working president Virendra Sachdeva and general secretary Harsh Malhotra. Many other Delhi BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat welcomed by the BJP fold in Delhi on Friday
AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat welcomed by the BJP fold in Delhi on Friday Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 11:36 am

Right ahead of a crucial MCD House meeting today, Aam Admi Party (AAP) councillor Pawan Sehrawat joined the BJP camp alleging that he felt "suffocated" due to "corruption" in the party led by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 

Sehrawat also alleged that he was distressed as the AAP councillors were instructed to create a ruckus in the MCD House meeting.

The AAP councillor from Bawana was welcomed to the BJP fold at the party's Delhi unit office by working president Virendra Sachdeva and general secretary Harsh Malhotra. Many other Delhi BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

Related stories

Kejriwal's Councillors Snatched Mayor's Post From BJP's Mouth: AAP

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

AAP 'Harassing' Traders By 'Forcing' MCD Officers To Issue Notices, Alleges BJP

Malhotra said there was "dissent" among AAP cocouncillors and that is the reason they were instructed to carry mobile phones while voting for standing committee members to check cross-voting.

The House of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that was adjourned 15 times on Wednesday and Thursday will reconvene around 10 am on Friday for elections of six members of the standing committee.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Aam Admi Party (AAP) AAP Councillor BJP Pawan Sehrawat MCD House Meeting
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance