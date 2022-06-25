Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

AAP Aims To Provide 'Dignified Education Spaces' To Children In Delhi Government Schools: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia instructed the school principals to set minimum benchmarks in their school regarding the school infrastructure, cleanliness, and school environment, the statement said.

AAP Aims To Provide 'Dignified Education Spaces' To Children In Delhi Government Schools: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 7:48 pm

The Delhi government aims to provide "dignified education spaces" to all children in government schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday and instructed principals to set minimum benchmarks regarding infrastructure, cleanliness and environment. 

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, was speaking during an interaction with the principals of government schools in Delhi.

Over 200 school principals from all across Delhi attended the event.

Related stories

1500 Rainwater Harvesting Pits To Be Set Up By July: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia Meets LG Vinai Kumar Saxena Amid Jurisdiction Breach Allegations

The interaction between Sisodia and the principals was centred around academic priorities of the Delhi government schools, cleanliness and maintenance of classrooms and developing a positive classroom culture, an official statement said.

"Sisodia instructed the school principals to set minimum benchmarks in their school regarding the school infrastructure, cleanliness, and school environment," the statement said.

In the last seven years, the government has done a lot of work on schools and has given a great model of education," the minister said.

Sisodia said it's now the responsibility of principals to ensure that no student is left behind, when we move ahead with the next session after summer vacation.

"The aim of the Delhi government is to provide dignified education spaces to all children coming to government schools and not paying attention to the same will be an injustice to children who have chosen our schools over others," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia AAP Government Delhi Government Schools Education Spaces Delhi Government Education AAP New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming