Aaditya Thackeray Blames Eknath Shinde After Maharashtra Lost India's First Semiconductor Plant

Foxconn decided to jointly build the semiconductor plant unit in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Gujarat and Maharashtra were in a close race to acquire India's first semiconductor plant. 

Aaditya Thackeray with Shiv Sena workers PTI Photo

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 10:53 am

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray blamed the Eknath Shinde government after the Rs1.5 crore Vedanta-Foxconn Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) slipped away from the Maharashtra government and was acquired y the Gujarat government. 

Mining conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn have decided to jointly build the plant in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Gujarat and Maharashtra were in a close race to acquire India's first semiconductor plant. 

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra had worked extremely hard to try and win the project.

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, "Although I’m glad to see this in India, I am a bit shocked to see this. New dispensation had tweeted photos, claiming to have brought this to Maharashtra, but it seems the intent/ commitment was to send this away from Maharashtra. Our MVA Govt had brought this to the final stage."

He further added, "For a project almost finalised, and a new dispensation claiming credit over it, only shows lack of commitment from the new dispensation for our State’s progress."

The Sena leader said the mega project would have supported 160 ancillary industries and generated 70,000 to 1 lakh employment opportunities in Maharashtra.

Vedanta and Foxconn will set up India's first semiconductor production plant and a semiconductor assembling and testing unit in Ahmedabad. The plant will be producing microchips which are used in different payment methods like cards and also in machines, vehicles etc. 

