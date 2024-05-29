A Right In The Making

Two years after the court read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which stands replaced now, in September 2018, a report Queering the Law: Making Indian Laws LGBTQIA+ Inclusive commented on the difficulties that the community continued to face in accessing the rights given to them by the court. In its introduction to the chapter on identification documents, the report states, “Identity documents are essential for accessing an array of rights and benefits. But updating them can be very difficult, particularly for transgender persons. Procedures for doing so are complicated, and officials in the process may often discriminate against queer persons.”