Monday, Aug 15, 2022
7500 Sqft Tricolour Displayed At Dal Lake

A 7500 sqft Tiranga was displayed at Jammu And Kashmir's Dal Lake.

Dal Lake. (photo for representational purposes only)
Dal Lake. (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo.

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 9:14 pm

A 7,500-square feet National Flag reached Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after traveling through the length and breadth of the country.

 Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Dal Lake and saluted the 7500 sqft Tricolour displayed on the banks of Dal Lake at SKICC. “It was a joyous moment for me to salute our beloved tricolor”, he said.

 The Lt Governor said that it is a matter of great pride for us that J&K is hosting the National flag of such huge dimensions under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Utsav.

The National Flag was displayed by the team of Himalayan Mountaineering Institute Darjeeling, led by its Principal, Group Capt Jai Kishan, in collaboration with India Tourism, Northern Region, spreading the message of National Unity and Integrity.

 The Tricolour, before arrival in Srinagar, was displayed in Darjeeling on August 8, on the occasion of 80 years of the Quit India movement. The team HMI had displayed the same Flag first in Sikkim Himalayas in April 2021, and subsequently at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata on Independence Day last year and at the Statue of Unity, Gujarat on 31 October 2021.

 Thereafter, the Tricolour was displayed in Antarctica, setting the world record of the largest National Flag of any country displayed for the first time in Antarctica.

 Now, in line with the Government of India’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Flag is being displayed in Srinagar. It will travel to other parts of the country in the coming days.

