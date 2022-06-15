Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
7-Day Police Custody For Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Brought To Punjab Under Heavy Security

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted Punjab Police the transit remand of Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in the case related to the singer and Congress leader Moosewala’s murder.

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 9:12 am

Punjab Police brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi under heavy security to the state from Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday to question him in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

According to sources, Bishnoi was produced before a court in Mansa district which remanded him to seven-day police custody.

What did the court say?

On Tuesday, a Delhi court granted Punjab Police the transit remand of Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in the case related to the singer and Congress leader Moosewala’s murder.

The Delhi court had passed the order as Punjab Police produced Bishnoi before it after formally arresting him in the case.

After being brought to Mansa in the early hours from Delhi, he was produced before a court there which remanded him to seven-day custody of the Punjab Police.

He was now being brought to Kharar, near here, by a team of Punjab Police for questioning, the sources said.

As per an official statement issued on Tuesday evening, Bishnoi has been nominated as an accused and conspirator in the Moosewala's murder case. It had said he would be taken on police remand for further interrogation to unravel the conspiracy and the motive behind the killing.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case investigation so far

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder case of Moosewala is making steady progress, Additional Director General of Punjab Police Pramod Ban had said on Tuesday.

Moosewala, the singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before the 2022 state assembly polls, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.

Earlier, Punjab Police had said the killing of Moosewala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Punjab Police has arrested nine people for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of Moosewala, Tuesday’s statement had said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

