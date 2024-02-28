6 Congress MLAs, Who Cross-Voted In RS Polls, Return To Shimla From 'Undisclosed Location'

Six Congress MLAs, who voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, and had left Haryana on Wednesday for an undisclosed location, have returned to Shimla. The returnees also included three independent MLAs, who too had landed here yesterday after casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha election.

All nine of them reached Himachal Pradesh Assembly and greeted with thumping and slogans by BJP MLAs.

"Jai Shri Ram, Ban Gaya Kaam" the MLAs greeted them when they arrived.