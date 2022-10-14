Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

42 Jadavpur University Teachers Feature In World's Top Two Percent Of Scientists: Stanford University Report

Among the 3,796 scientist-researchers figuring in the list compiled by Stanford University, Jadavpur University topped counting the citation of research papers and H-index among all Indian universities, the spokesperson said on Thursday.

Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Jadavpur University, Kolkata PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 1:40 pm

Forty-two teachers of Jadavpur University have found a place in the list compiled by Stanford University of USA that ranks the top two per cent of scientists worldwide based on their research publications, a JU spokesperson said.