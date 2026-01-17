4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gujarat’s Kutch

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Gujarat’s Kutch district at around 1.22 am on Saturday, triggering panic among residents.
The epicentre was located about 55 km north-northeast of Khavda, according to the Institute of Seismological Research.
Officials said there were no reports of casualties or property damage; Kutch lies in a very high seismic risk zone.
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook Gujarat's Kutch district in the wee hours of Saturday, causing panic among locals, though no casualties were reported, officials said.
The quake was recorded at 1.22 am with its epicentre about 55 km north northeast (NNE) from Khavda in the district, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.
No casualty or damage to property was reported, a district disaster management official said.
Kutch district is situated in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur there regularly.
The 2001 earthquake in Kutch was the third-largest and second-most destructive in India over the last two centuries.
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake was reported on January 26, with its epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch district, resulting in the deaths of 13,800 people and causing large-scale destruction.