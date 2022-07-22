Friday, Jul 22, 2022
28,663 Indian Applicants Waiting To Adopt A Child In The Country: Government

Asked if the adoptions under CARA are declining, she responded saying "no". In 2021-22, as many as 2,991 in-country adoptions were recorded while 414 inter-country adoptions took place, the minister said.

Indian applicants are waiting to adopt a child in the country, according to data shared Art work by Anupriya

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 4:26 pm

As many as 28,663 Indian applicants are waiting to adopt a child in the country, the Women and Child Development ministry said on Friday, and noted that number of adoptions are not declining.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said 1,030 foreign applicants (including Non-Resident Indians and Overseas Citizen of India) are registered with the Central Adoption Resource Authority for adoption.

As many as 28,663 Indian applicants are waiting to adopt a child in the country, according to data shared by Irani in response to a question.

(With PTI inputs)

