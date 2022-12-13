2020 Delhi Riots: Court Says Umar Khalid's Conduct Not Proper

A Delhi court on Tuesday deprecated the non-appearance of Umar Khalid for arguments on an application in a case of larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots, saying his conduct was “not proper.”

The court also said while Khalid wanted the court to exercise its discretion in favour of his interim bail application, he did not want to argue his application seeking copies of certain documents.

The court was hearing Khalid’s application under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (supply to the accused a copy of a police report and other documents) in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

“The conduct of the accused is not proper. While he wants the court to exercise its discretion in favour of an interim bail application but he does not want to argue his application under Section 207 of CrPC despite being specifically aware of the same,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said.

The judge observed that neither Khalid nor his advocate appeared even on the last date of the hearing. He noted Khalid's lawyer was apprised on Monday when the order on his interim bail application was passed, that the present application was pending for Tuesday.

The court issued notice to Khalid’s counsel to appear for arguments on December 14.

During the proceedings, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said while Khalid’s counsel “diligently” appeared for arguments on the bail application, no one was appearing for him in the present application under section 207 of the CrPC which was an “abuse of discretion of the court".

The court had on Monday granted one-week interim bail to Khalid from December 23 for attending the marriage-related functions of his younger sister. He was asked to surrender before the jail superintendent concerned on December 30.

The Crime Branch had registered an FIR against Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Tahir Hussain, and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) along with the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Arms Act in connection with the riots.

The larger conspiracy case is being investigated by the special cell of Delhi Police.