20-Year-Old Tourist From Delhi Murdered During Robbery Bid At Goa's Baga Beach

A 20-year-old boy tourist from Delhi was killed allegedly during a robbery attempt at Goa's popular Baga beach, police said on Wednesday, adding that the incident took place on August 11 night.
The 20-year-old boy, identified as Harish Tanwar, was sitting at a secluded place at the Baga beach in North Goa district when the incident took place, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.
Three accused then tried to rob his bag, an official from Calangute police station said, adding that when Harish resisted, one of the accused stabbed him. "The victim died on the spot during the scuffle," the officer said.
The three accused - Sahil Kumar, Noor Khan and Sunil Vishwakarma - were arrested on Tuesday, August 13, police said.
The body of Harish Tanwar was found at the Baga beach on Monday morning.
The police said that the that they have confessed to the crime.
Noor, a native of Uttar Pradesh, resided in Goa's Parra area and worked as a tailor in Calangute village. Kumar, a native of Uttarakhand, and Vishwakarma, hailing from Nepal, were involved in petty thefts in the past, the official said.
The three persons were on Tuesday evening produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class at Mapusa which remanded them in four-day judicial custody, police said.