Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

2 Men Sentenced To 20 Years Imprisonment For Rape

In February 2020, two men were sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a 20-year-old woman with hearing and speech impairment in Rajasthan's Bundi.

2 Men Sentenced To 20 Years Imprisonment For Rape
2 Men Sentenced To 20 Years Imprisonment For Rape PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 6:10 pm

A special court in Rajasthan's Bundi has sentenced two people to 20 years imprisonment for raping a 20-year-old woman with hearing and speech impairment in February 2020.

The court of judge Bal Karishna Mishra on Monday held Lalaram Meena (24) and Munesh Bairwa (23) guilty under relevant sections of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them, public prosecutor Mahaveer Prasad Meghwal said.

Statements of 15 witnesses were recorded during the trial, and 29 documents were produced before the court, he said.

The crime took place in a village under the Gendoli police station of Bundi, Meghwal said.

Following the pronouncement of conviction on Monday, the two convicts, who were out on bail, were sent to jail, he added.

Tags

National Rape Case Men Imprisonment Imprisonment For Life POCSO POCSO (Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences) Act Special Public Prosecutor Village Bail
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC