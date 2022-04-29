Friday, Apr 29, 2022
2 Injured After Roof Of Rented Room Partially Collapses In Delhi, Owner Arrested

She said that following the incident has been staying with her friends as the house owner refused to help.

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 12:04 pm

Two persons, including a Delhi University student, were injured when the roof of a rented accommodation in Delhi's Vijay Nagar collapsed partially, a police official said on Thursday. An FIR was registered against Rajendra Chadda, the owner of the house, and he has been arrested, the official said. 

The room in the two-storey building was rented by Indraprastha College For Women's (IPCW) student Sukanya (22). Her sister and a friend were visiting her when the incident occurred on the night of April 25. Sukanya's sister, a film student, has suffered a fracture in her leg and was also required stitches. Sukanya herself has suffered minor injuries on her back. 

Related stories

JNU Student Injured After Bathroom Roof Collapses Inside Hostel

"We were sitting in the room when the roof collapsed. The house was already in dilapidated condition," Sukanaya, who is from Assam, said. She said that following the incident has been staying with her friends as the house owner refused to help. "They sympathised but did not offer any help. I went to stay with my friends last night but they too have exams, so I left the place and don't know where to go," she said.

Sukanaya filed a complaint at Model Town police station against the house owner on April 27. "Based on the complaint, we registered an FIR and the owner has been arrested," a senior police officer said. The Students Federation of India has condemned the "inhumane behaviour of the landlord" while alleging that several flats in and around Vijay Nagar are dilapidated with "despicable living conditions".

(With PTI inputs)
 

