Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

163 Instances Of Communally Provocative Remarks On TV Channels Flagged By Centre In 3 Years

The Information and Broadcasting Minister has reported 163 cases of communally provocative remarks that were flagged by the government regulatory board in over 3 years.

undefined
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 6:11 pm

Government-issued warnings and advisories to private television channels flagging 163 instances of airing communally provocative remarks in violation of the 'Programme Code' over the last three years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

 In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the government has an institutional mechanism for taking action in respect of private TV channels which are found to violate the Programme Code.   

 "During the last three years and current year, the government has taken action in respect of 163 cases by the issuance of advisories, warnings, apology scroll orders, and off-air orders," Thakur said. The Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Rules contains broad guidelines relating to content broadcast on private television channels, he said.

Related stories

Anurag Thakur Advises Communicators To Be Agile While Facing Challenges Of Fake News

Religious Leaders Take Out Peace March For Communal Harmony In Ajmer

Information And Broadcasting Ministry Issues Order For Blocking 20 Anti-India YouTube Channels And Two Websites

Thakur said the Central government amended the Cable Television Networks Rules on June 17, 2021, to provide for a statutory mechanism for redressal of grievances/ complaints of violation of Programme Code and Advertising Code of the broadcast by television channels. "The rules provide for three-level complaint redressal mechanisms, Level I by the broadcaster, Level II by the self-regulating bodies of the broadcasters, and Level III by oversight mechanism of the Central government," Thakur said.

The I&B Ministry also issues advisories from time to time to private satellite TV channels for adhering to the Programme Code. The ministry had issued an advisory on April 23, 2022, to all private satellite TV channels to ensure strict compliance with the Programme Code under Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and rules framed thereunder, Thakur said.

Tags

National Anurag Thakur Lok Sabha Programme Code Advertising Code Private satellite TV Channels Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Why Is Rupee Falling And How Will It Impact The Indian Economy And People? 

Why Is Rupee Falling And How Will It Impact The Indian Economy And People? 