104 Lakh MT Of Paddy Procured In Punjab

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Saturday said 104 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured in the ongoing Kharif marketing season.

He said timely payments are being made to farmers for their produce.

"As of now, the state mandis are witnessing arrivals of nearly 7.5 lakh MT of paddy in a day, and almost all the crop arriving in the mandis is being purchased by the end of the day itself," the minister said in an official statement here.

He further said nearly Rs 15,400 crore of crop payment has been transferred into the accounts of the farmers and another Rs 2000 crore has been approved for payment.

He stated that the state government was committed to purchasing every single grain from the farmers.

