Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

10-Year-Old Delhi Boy On 2,500-Km Cycling Expedition To Spread Message Of Netaji

Accompanied by his father Atul M Bharadwaj, the boy reached Alipurduar in West Bengal on his bicycle on Tuesday.

10-Year-Old Delhi Boy On 2,500-Km Cycling Expedition To Spread Message Of Netaji
CM Biren Singh flagging off the bicycle journey Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 12:04 pm

At an age in which children are usually busy watching cartoons or playing video games, 10-year-old Arav Bharadwaj of Delhi has embarked on a cycling trip of 2,500 km to spread the message of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Arav, a class 6 student, started his journey on April 14 at Moirang in Manipur where Bose's Indian National Army (INA) raised the tricolour on April 14, 1944.

Accompanied by his father Atul M Bharadwaj -- a doctor, he reached Alipurduar in West Bengal on his bicycle on Tuesday.

Related stories

'Hate-In-India' & Make-In-India Can't Co-Exist: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

Yellow Alert Sounded In Delhi As Capital Braces For Extreme Heatwave

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, 60 Others Acquitted In 2014 Post-Poll Violence Case In Firozabad

Arav said that he was inspired by Bose's fight for India's Independence.

"When I was in class 2, my grandfather started telling me stories about our freedom fighters. He gave me many books about the country's freedom struggle. It was at that time that I got inspired by Netaji and his fight for the country," he said.

"I wanted to do something on the 75th year of India's Independence, and the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji," he added.

Arav said that his family supported his idea of the cycling trip with his father accompanying him on the journey.

The cycling expedition, which will conclude at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, aims to spread the message of national unity, he said.

Arav said that he wants to join the Army in the future. "I want to serve the country," he said. 

Tags

National West Bengal Delhi Husky Bicycles Social Message Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Netaji Statue 75 Years Of Independence Birth Anniversary West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Co-Exist In West Bengal

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Co-Exist In West Bengal