Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

10 Bihar BJP Leaders To Get VIP Security Cover After Agnipath Protesters' Attacks

Houses of BJP leader and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi BJP's Bihar unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal were attacked by Agnipath protesters.

10 Bihar BJP Leaders To Get VIP Security Cover After Agnipath Protesters' Attacks
Protester block the Khagaul Road during a protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme near Patna. PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 9:21 pm

After attacks on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Bihar, including on the house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, and torching of party offices amid protests over the Agnipath policy, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security cover to 10 BJP leaders in Bihar.

Besides Deputy CM Devi, house of BJP's Bihar state president Sanjay Jaiswal and the car of MLA Vinay Bihari were attacked.

Those provided the Y category cover include Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, state BJP president and Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur, Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi, and some others.

The Union Home Ministry took the decision on the basis of a report received by the central intelligence agencies that said these legislators and politicians faced threat of physical harm, the officials said.

Related stories

Violence Wouldn't Take You Anywhere, Talks Are A Great Medium, Says Minister Anurag Thakur On 'Agnipath'

Why Is Agnipath Scheme Facing The Heat?

Explained: The Agnipath Military Recruitment Policy, The Idea Behind It, What Critics Are Saying

The CRPF has been asked to quickly deploy the armed commandos of its VIP security unit with these BJP legislators who officials said face threat in view of the violence that took place against the recently launched Agnipath scheme of recruitment into the armed forces.

The Y category security cover will entail two-three commandos with the protectee, said officials.

Violence has erupted across the country after the announcement of Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in Indian armed forces earlier this week. Under the scheme, soldiers would be recruited for four years, after which only 25 per cent would be retained on permanent basis and the rest would be let go.

Protesters have indulged in burning trains, attacking railway properties, pelting stones and attacking police personnel, and vandalising public assets such as buses in agitation that began earlier this week and continues on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Agnipath Agnipath Protests Bihar Renu Devi Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Ministry Of Defence Indian Army Indian Navy Indian Air Force
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs IND, FIH Pro League 2021-22, Live Scores: India Seek Return To Winning Ways Vs Netherlands

NED Vs IND, FIH Pro League 2021-22, Live Scores: India Seek Return To Winning Ways Vs Netherlands