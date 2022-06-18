10 Bihar BJP Leaders To Get VIP Security Cover After Agnipath Protesters' Attacks

After attacks on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Bihar, including on the house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, and torching of party offices amid protests over the Agnipath policy, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security cover to 10 BJP leaders in Bihar.

Besides Deputy CM Devi, house of BJP's Bihar state president Sanjay Jaiswal and the car of MLA Vinay Bihari were attacked.

Deputy chief minister Renu Devi's house in Bettiah attacked by #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme protestors in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/KLfbymhr26 — BISHNU K JHA (@bisnujha) June 17, 2022

Those provided the Y category cover include Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, state BJP president and Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur, Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi, and some others.

The Union Home Ministry took the decision on the basis of a report received by the central intelligence agencies that said these legislators and politicians faced threat of physical harm, the officials said.

The CRPF has been asked to quickly deploy the armed commandos of its VIP security unit with these BJP legislators who officials said face threat in view of the violence that took place against the recently launched Agnipath scheme of recruitment into the armed forces.

The Y category security cover will entail two-three commandos with the protectee, said officials.

Violence has erupted across the country after the announcement of Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in Indian armed forces earlier this week. Under the scheme, soldiers would be recruited for four years, after which only 25 per cent would be retained on permanent basis and the rest would be let go.

Protesters have indulged in burning trains, attacking railway properties, pelting stones and attacking police personnel, and vandalising public assets such as buses in agitation that began earlier this week and continues on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)