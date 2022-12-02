Friday, Dec 02, 2022
1,162 Children Vaccinated Against Measles During Special Drive In Mumbai; City Reports 23 New Cases

1,162 Children Vaccinated Against Measles During Special Drive In Mumbai; City Reports 23 New Cases

The Maharashtra health department has also formed a state-level task force headed by Dr Subhash Salunke to tackle rising measles cases, an official statement said.

Measles vaccine has been included under Indias Universal Immunisation Programme
New cases of Measles recorded in Mumbai, many vaccinated Representational Image

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 8:48 am

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 23 new measles cases and zero fatality, the civic body said in a release.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also inoculated 1,162 children against the viral infection on the first day of its Outbreak Response Immunisation drive. The Maharashtra health department has also formed a state-level task force headed by Dr Subhash Salunke to tackle rising measles cases, an official statement said.

The tally of measles cases reported in Maharashtra between January 1, 2022 and November 30 stood at 754 and death toll stood at 18. All fatalities this year were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (12 in Mumbai,  three in Bhiwandi city,  two in Thane city and one in Vasai-Virar city). 

Of 754 cases, 323 were from Mumbai, 70 from Malegaon city, 48 from Bhiwandi city and 44 from Thane city. 

(With PTI inputs)

