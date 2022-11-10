I Am Always A BJP Worker, Neither Retired Not Tired: Ex-Himachal CM Prem Kumar Dhumal

Quickly winding up from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll rally at Sujanpur, a constituency he lost in 2017 leading to loss of a third term as Chief Minister, Prem Kumar Dhumal— known as 'Sadkon Wala Mukhyamantri', is neither tired nor retired. With food packets stocked in his vehicle, Dhumal sets out for Una to campaign for the party. This was the day before the campaign ended in Himachal Pradesh. 'Dhumal sahib' as he is fondly called, spoke to Ashwani Sharma of Outlook on his vehicle during the journey to Una where he also addressed a poll meeting of cabinet minister Virender Kanwar, a candidate from Kutlehar.

You seem to be campaigning with double energy at 78.

Yesterday, a Television channel reporter who traveled all his way from Delhi to catch-up with me at Sujanpur asked the same question. I repeat my answer to it for you – a Chief Minister could be an Ex-CM or a minister be an Ex-Minister at the end of their terms. But a worker is always a worker. So, I will continue to work as a BJP worker.

Do you have a regret or complaint?

Do I sound so? Whatever has passed has passed. I have a role to further strengthen the party.

People say you are hurt. You haven't given yourself a chance to avenge an unexpected defeat in the 2017 poll.

This time, it was my decision not to contest the elections. I made this clear to the party some months back. I wanted another man to get a chance. In my seat, a retired army captain, quite a loyal BJP worker, got a chance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a poll rally at Sujanpur, where Anurag ji (I & B minister) and I shared the dais. Modi ji was also facilitated by ex-servicemen for implementing One Rank One Pension --a demand which we had made before voting him as Prime Minister last time.

The people overwhelmingly wanted you to contest and avenge your 2017 defeat.

That's what I felt. One should give up a thing at a time when there are maximum people. I saw people crying and getting emotional at my decision. One has to accept the realities of life only then you command respect.

What is your assessment on Himachal Pradesh elections?

BJP has always been creating history. It had made remarkable wins in 1990, 1998, 2007 and 2017. I am convinced that BJP is coming back to power. Modi ji's able leadership and good works of Jai Ram Thakur together will beat the earlier pattern. Our slogan is appropriate —Riwaaz Badal Raha Hai. The Prime Minister spoke why the Congress doesn't deserve to be in power. The double engine is what we need in Himachal Pradesh.

Rebellion in the BJP is a big challenge this time. Will not it upset party calculations?

There were many people in the party claiming tickets from one seat, but only one person got the ticket. When people revolt against the party and contest as independents, the party is bound to suffer. Even if one vote falls short, the party suffers.

Is not it unprecedented in a disciplined party like BJP?

Values ​​are changing. I agree with you- maybe the people, who remained side-lined in the current dispensation for five years thought not to waste another five years in their hope to be considered for the ticket. So, they decided to contest the poll on their strength. I don't think many will win, yet, as I said, the party will suffer.

Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is giving the BJP sleepless nights in the poll.

I have a very clear view on it. This is solely a handiwork of the Congress government headed by Virbhadra Singh in 2004. There was also a UPA government at the centre. The aftereffects of the decision are felt now. Our people (party) must expose the Congress's 'double-speak'. At the same time, I have also suggested some solutions to ensure that a retired employee brings home a respectable amount of pension to sustain his family and livelihood. The party must counter the Congress from misleading the employees with false promises to restore. This is what Congress is (wrong)doing.

Don't you feel it's too late?

They (Government) say a committee has been set-up to work out a formula. The employees' unions should also be taken on board in finding a solution.

Which way the election results will go finally?

I am really surprised at the Congress that neither has a leader, a credible leadership or a vision of the development. It believes in obstructive politics. Congress is all about corruption and scams. The Prime Minister also said Congress was wiped out from Odisha and Telangana. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and never returned. Yet, the party hopes are blinking only because of one factor – a trend of rotating governments.

Is Modi a factor in the poll?

Undoubtedly. His emotional connection with the people is amazing. The people in Himachal Pradesh get sentimental as they have trust in him. Same must be the case in Gujarat and for this BJP has been winning elections after elections there.

What about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)?