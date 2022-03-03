Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

 NEWSFLASH: Nawab Malik's ED Custody Extended Till March 7

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's ED custody extended till March 7 in money laundering case.

 NEWSFLASH: Nawab Malik's ED Custody Extended Till March 7
Newsflash

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 3:49 pm

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's ED custody extended till March 7 in money laundering case.

Related stories

High Court To Hear On March 2 Nawab Malik's Plea Against Arrest In Money Laundering Case

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

Tags

National Nawab Malik Enforcement Directorate Custody Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Money Laundering Maharashtra Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister ED Custody
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Sovereign Gold Bond Vs Physical Gold: Which Is A Better Investment Choice?

Sovereign Gold Bond Vs Physical Gold: Which Is A Better Investment Choice?