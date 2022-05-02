Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Illegal' Property Worth Rs 21 Cr Belonging To UP Ex-MLC's Aide Attached

He had amassed money from criminal activities and purchased a number of properties in Behat area of Saharanpur, the SSP said.

'Illegal' Property Worth Rs 21 Cr Belonging To UP Ex-MLC's Aide Attached

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 7:33 pm

A joint team of police and revenue department on Sunday attached alleged illegal property worth Rs 21 crore registered in the name of former MLC Haji Iqbal’s aide. The property was registered in the name of Naseem and it was attached under the provisions of the Gangster Act, police said.

Iqbal was a Bahujan Samaj Party MLC from 2010 to 2016. Iqbal, who headed the gang, was indulged in smuggling wood, illegal mining, threatening people and using fraudulent means to purchase government and non-government land, and registering them in the names of his aides, family members, relatives and even servants, Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar told PTI.

Related stories

BJP's Win In MLC Polls Has Established That People Have Faith In PM Modi's Leadership: UP CM

He had amassed money from criminal activities and purchased a number of properties in Behat area of Saharanpur, the SSP said. In another case, property worth Rs 4 crore in Barabanki district, belonging to drug smuggler Mohammad Saheem alias Kasim, too, was attached on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Barabanki, Manoj Kumar Pandey said. Saheem used to supply smack, also called black tar heroin, to some states, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Bahujan Samaj Party MLC Illegal Property Police Department UP Ex-MLC's Aide Gangster Act Fraudulent Purchase Government Non-government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary