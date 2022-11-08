Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
'Hybrid' Terrorist Arrested In J&K's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir security forces arrested a suspected "hybrid" terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Tuesday.

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 7:40 pm

Security forces on Tuesday arrested a suspected "hybrid" terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Abid Ahmad Sheikh was in touch with LeT commanders and involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition, he said.

"Police along with security forces have arrested a hybrid terrorist of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT in Awantipora and recovered incriminating material, including ammunition, from his possession," a police spokesperson said.

"During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the arrested hybrid terrorist was in close touch with LeT commanders and was involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition," he added.

A hand grenade was seized from him, the official said.

Hybrid terrorist is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life.

National Jammu And Kashmir Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama District Of Jammu And Kashmir Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Security Forces Arrested Hybrid Mode Terrorists
