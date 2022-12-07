‘Hurt’ Sachin Pilot Says Leadership Issue Is Party’s Domain, Wants To Forget The Past

While Bharat Jodo Yatra’s entry to Rajasthan has apparently brought Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot on the same board, the hurt that has been etched in the mind is difficult to disappear.

Sachin Pilot in an exclusive interview to NTDV yesterday said that he felt ‘hurt’ by the ‘Gaddar’ jibe of Gehlot. Though he preferred to keep the matter of leadership in the state to the high command, he emphasised, “Yes, I am a politician. But I am also a human being. I did feel sad and hurt. I don't want to go into the past.”

Noting that he wants to forget the past and go forward, the young leader said, “In public life I maintain a dignity in discourse… But you have to move on. And I have a job at hand and a mission at hand. We have to move forward.”

Last month during an interview with NDTV, the CM Gehlot termed Pilot ‘Gaddar’ and referring to his alleged efforts in 2020 to topple the government in connivance with the BJP said that a person with such track record cannot be the CM of the state.

However, immediately after the statement, the communication in-charge of the party Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the matter will be resolved soon. While talking to Outlook, first time MLA and a fierce leader of Rajasthan Divya Maderna said that the issue would be fixed with the intervention of the high command prior to Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra enters the state.

Days after, in a show of unity, Gehlot and Pilot appeared together in front of media and said that for both of them party comes first.

Amidst the row, Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra said that both of the leaders are ‘assets’ for the party. Gandhi’s much anticipated Yatra that kickstarted from the state on December 5 brought both the leaders together.

However, the crisis within the ranks is far from over. Pilot told NDTV, “The leadership issue is up to the party. All of us have to work together… If we work now, we can form the government… revolving door of politics can change. Anti-incumbency can change to pro-incumbency. In many states, we have repeated. Congress governments have repeated.”

Bharat Jodo Yatra of Gandhi that started from Jhalawar in Rajasthan will stay there for 17 days and on December 19 it will culminate to a public meeting in Alwar where Gandhi will address the supporters and party members.