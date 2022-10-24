'Happiness, Prosperity And Fortune': PM Modi To Spend Diwali With Kargil Soldiers As Greetings Pour In

Diwali wishes have started pouring in from every quarter on Monday as the nation celebrates the 'Festival of Lights'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them joy and well-being.

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends."

As per reports, Modi arrived in Kargil this morning to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/RQxanDEgDK — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2022

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also happiness and prosperity to the people of the city on Diwali.

Chief Minister Kejriwal also wished good health and prosperity to people.

आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और खुशहाल एवं समृद्ध जीवन की मंगलकामनाओं के साथ आप सभी को दिवाली महापर्व की ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ। आपके घर में सदैव माँ लक्ष्मी जी का वास रहे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 24, 2022

"Lots of good wishes of Diwali to all of you for good health and happy and prosperous life. May goddess Laxmi always reside in your house," he tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet greeted people, praying to goddess Laxmi and Lord Rama to bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in the lives of all.

Meanwhile, Saxena urged people to follow precautionary measures for Covid-19 and pollution while celebrating the festival.

Not just politicians, other celebrities and politicians also took to Twitter to express Diwali greetings. Many thanked Virat Kohli and team India in their Diwali posts following their spectacular win in yesterday's T20 World Cup match with Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance".

Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family.

🪔 I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022

ty