Thursday, May 05, 2022
Home National

'Chota Pakistan Video': Karnataka CM To Ask Mysuru SP To Take Action

In the purported video, a group of men can be heard shouting, then police and some people can be seen asking the crowd to disperse.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai PTI

Updated: 05 May 2022 5:17 pm

With a video purportedly describing Kavalande in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district as "Chota Pakistan" going viral on social media and triggering outrage, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he will ask the Superintendent of Police there to look into the matter and take necessary action.

The video that is said to have been shot on Eid-Ul-Fitr, which was on Tuesday, shows a large group of Muslim men, probably returning or standing on the road side after offering prayers.

They can be heard shouting "Naara E Takbeer Allahu Akbar", then police and some people can be seen asking the crowd to disperse.

Following this, the person recording the video can be heard saying, "...look at the gathering at our village", to which another person probably with him can be heard saying "Yeh bi Pakistan hain, Chota" (this is mini Pakistan). Then, the person recording the video says "Kavalande bhole tho Chota Pakistan, theek hain" (Kavalande means mini Pakistan).

"I will speak to the SP, to look into it and take action," CM Bommai told reporters here in response to a question about the incident.

Sharing the video, columnist and orator Chakravarty Sulibele, who is associated with YuvaBrigade and NamoBrigade, in a tweet on Wednesday said, "Muslims took a procession yesterday in a village Kaulande (Kavalande) of Mysuru. Just listen the 'bhaijan' who shot the video says this is mini Pakistan!! Volcano erupting?"

National Karnataka Karnataka Government Karnataka CM Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Video Eid Al-Fitr Pakistan Communal Tensions Karnataka
