'A Matter Of Great Pride...': AAP's Manish Sisodia Takes Jibe At Probe Agency Over Excise Policy

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday took a jibe at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the CBI charge sheet did not have his name on the alleged liquor scam that the central probe agency has been investigating for months.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi who was mentioned in the initial CBI FIR, is not mentioned in the current charge sheet, which was submitted 60 days after the investigation was launched.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said "It is a matter of great pride for me that even after all their conspiracies and false FIRs, they are not able to make any allegations against me. My name is not there in the charge sheet prepared by a team of 800 officers after raiding 500 places. The charge sheet of CBI and ED proved that there was no liquor scam."

ये मेरे लिए बेहद गर्व की बात है कि इनकी तमाम साज़िशों और झूठी FIRs के बाद भी ये मेरे ऊपर कोई आरोप नहीं लगा पा रहे. 800 अफ़सरों की टीम ने 500 जगह रेड कर जो चार्जशीट बनाई है उसमें मेरा नाम नहीं है.



CBI और ED की चार्जशीट ने साबित कर दिया कि कोई शराब घोटाला नहीं हुआ. https://t.co/IO0jI1zGvc — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 26, 2022

Earlier in the day, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "Manish ji's name is not even in ED's charge sheet. Shouldn't Modi apologize to the country for implicating Manish ji, who brought laurels to India in the world through education revolution, in a false case? Will the country progress by putting those who do good work in jail?"

ED की चार्जशीट में भी मनीष जी का नाम नहीं



शिक्षा क्रांति से दुनिया में भारत का नाम रोशन करने वाले मनीष जी को झूठे केस में फँसाने के लिए क्या मोदी जी को देश से माफ़ी नहीं माँगनी चाहिए?



अच्छा काम करने वालों को जेल में डालने से क्या देश आगे बढ़ेगा? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2022

The chargesheet that was filed in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court before the special CBI judge MK Nagpal however names seven persons that include the AAP communication-in-charge Vijay Nair. The CBI however, as per the reports of India Today confirmed that their investigation against Sisodia will go on.

Along with Nair, the chargesheet also names businessman Abhishek Boinpally, his aide Arun Pillai, Mutthu Gautam, liquor baron Sameer Mahendru along with two public servants who were formerly employed at the excise department.

Notably, the CBI said that the investigation related to the role of public servants in conspiring with the license holders and the money trails related to it are still pending and it will soon file a supplementary charge sheet in this case.

The CBI and ED are both investigating whether the Delhi government's excise policy was framed to provide undue and illegal favours to liquor manufacturers and distributors at the cost of the government exchequer.