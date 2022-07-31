Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: IND Take On PAK In Mouth-Watering Clash

India are currently placed eighth in the medals tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Game 2022. Follow CWG Day 3 Live.

Women's cricket is being played for the first time at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 12:42 pm

India enjoyed a brilliant Day 2 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 where the country bagged four medals including a gold – all in weightlifting. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (gold), Sanket Mahadev Sargar and Bindyarani Devi (both silver) and Gururaja Poojary (bronze) stood on the podium. Day 3 is going to be huge for India. While the country is expecting more weightlifting medals from Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg), Popy Hazarika (women’s 59kg) and Achinta Sheuli (men's 73kg), the Indian cricket team are aiming to open their points table in a mouth-watering clash against Pakistan. The men’s hockey team will also be in action against Ghana in their opener. In badminton, the Indian team will aim for a place in semifinals against South Africa, while the men’s table tennis team will be eyeing a last four entry against Bangladesh in quarterfinal. Boxing stars Nikhat Zareen, Shiva Thapa, Sumit and Sagar will also be in action on the day. Follow live scores and updates of CWG 2022 Day 3 live.

Day 3 Schedule | CWG 2022 Coverage | Sports News 

  • 31 Jul 2022 / 12:28 PM

    Squash

    India's Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal will look to make amends in squash in their respective singles Round of 16 matches on Sunday. Chinappa will be in action from 6 PM onwards while Ghosal takes the field at 6.45 PM IST.

  • 31 Jul 2022 / 12:26 PM

    How Did India's CWG 2022 Day 2 Look Like?

  • 31 Jul 2022 / 12:22 PM

    Swimming

    In swimming, India's Sajan Prakash will be action in men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 3 (3.07 PM IST) while in men’s 50m Backstroke Heat 6, Srihari Natraj will compete at 3.31 PM IST.

  • 31 Jul 2022 / 12:20 PM

    TT - India Eye Semis Berth

    The Indian men's table tennis team stand a great chance to enter the semifinals of the CWG 2022 as they face Bangladesh on Sunday at 2 PM IST. The Indian team consists od Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai. India had defeated Barbados, Simgapore and Northern Ireland on their way to quarters.  

  • 31 Jul 2022 / 12:14 PM

    Cricket

    Both India and Pakistan are coming into the game on the back of losses in their respective openers. India lost to T20 world champions Australia while Pakistan surrended in front of Barbados, consisting most of West Indies national team players. India have played 11 times against Pakistan winning nine and losing on just two occasions. India are undefeated against Pakistan in the last four games.       

  • 31 Jul 2022 / 12:10 PM

    Medal Hopes

    First things first. India gymnast Yogeshwar Singh will be in action in the men's all-round artistic final from 1:30 PM IST before Jeremy Lalrinnunga takes rge stage in men's 67kg weightlifting final. 

  • 31 Jul 2022 / 11:59 AM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to Day 3 live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2022. India have already opened the CWG 2022 medals tally and is ecpected to add many more on Sunday.  

Sports India At Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 India National Women’s Cricket Team Pakistan National Women's Cricket Team Live Scores Live Blog Badminton Boxing Weightlifting India National Men's Hockey Team Manpreet Singh PV Sindhu Achanta Sharath Kamal Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Kidambi Srikanth Jeremy Lalrinnunga Popy Hazarika Achinta Sheuli Nikhat Zareen Shiva Thapa
