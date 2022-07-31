Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: IND Take On PAK In Mouth-Watering Clash

Sticking together in crisis is a hallmark of true friendship. The 2020 Delhi riots and the Covid lockdown that followed, threw up some memorable examples.

Unusual bonds, forged out of adversity, grudging accommodation and mutual respect, on the margins of society

Can there be eternal friendships in our otherwise transient lives? How could I then forget all about my childhood friend, Dinesh?

This is not the first time that the TMC has been hit by a scandal. But the party’s response shows the teacher recruitment scam is different from others.

India enjoyed a brilliant Day 2 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 where the country bagged four medals including a gold – all in weightlifting. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (gold), Sanket Mahadev Sargar and Bindyarani Devi (both silver) and Gururaja Poojary (bronze) stood on the podium. Day 3 is going to be huge for India. While the country is expecting more weightlifting medals from Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg), Popy Hazarika (women’s 59kg) and Achinta Sheuli (men's 73kg), the Indian cricket team are aiming to open their points table in a mouth-watering clash against Pakistan. The men’s hockey team will also be in action against Ghana in their opener. In badminton, the Indian team will aim for a place in semifinals against South Africa, while the men’s table tennis team will be eyeing a last four entry against Bangladesh in quarterfinal. Boxing stars Nikhat Zareen, Shiva Thapa, Sumit and Sagar will also be in action on the day. Follow live scores and updates of CWG 2022 Day 3 live.

Day 3 Schedule | CWG 2022 Coverage | Sports News