Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: IND Take On PAK In Mouth-Watering Clash

India are currently placed eighth in the medals tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Game 2022. Follow CWG Day 3 Live.
This is not the first time that the TMC has been hit by a scandal. But the party’s response shows the teacher recruitment scam is different from others.
A foreign correspondent's recollection of ties developed while covering the Sri Lanka conflict in the 1980s
Can there be eternal friendships in our otherwise transient lives? How could I then forget all about my childhood friend, Dinesh?
Unusual bonds, forged out of adversity, grudging accommodation and mutual respect, on the margins of society
Sticking together in crisis is a hallmark of true friendship. The 2020 Delhi riots and the Covid lockdown that followed, threw up some memorable examples.
India enjoyed a brilliant Day 2 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 where the country bagged four medals including a gold – all in weightlifting. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (gold), Sanket Mahadev Sargar and Bindyarani Devi (both silver) and Gururaja Poojary (bronze) stood on the podium. Day 3 is going to be huge for India. While the country is expecting more weightlifting medals from Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg), Popy Hazarika (women’s 59kg) and Achinta Sheuli (men's 73kg), the Indian cricket team are aiming to open their points table in a mouth-watering clash against Pakistan. The men’s hockey team will also be in action against Ghana in their opener. In badminton, the Indian team will aim for a place in semifinals against South Africa, while the men’s table tennis team will be eyeing a last four entry against Bangladesh in quarterfinal. Boxing stars Nikhat Zareen, Shiva Thapa, Sumit and Sagar will also be in action on the day. Follow live scores and updates of CWG 2022 Day 3 live.
Day 3 Schedule | CWG 2022 Coverage | Sports News
India's Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal will look to make amends in squash in their respective singles Round of 16 matches on Sunday. Chinappa will be in action from 6 PM onwards while Ghosal takes the field at 6.45 PM IST.
4⃣ medals 🥈🥉🥇🥈 for #TeamIndia🇮🇳 on Day 2 of #CWG2022#Cheer4India | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/IQczdarN4L— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 31, 2022
In swimming, India's Sajan Prakash will be action in men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 3 (3.07 PM IST) while in men’s 50m Backstroke Heat 6, Srihari Natraj will compete at 3.31 PM IST.
The Indian men's table tennis team stand a great chance to enter the semifinals of the CWG 2022 as they face Bangladesh on Sunday at 2 PM IST. The Indian team consists od Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai. India had defeated Barbados, Simgapore and Northern Ireland on their way to quarters.
Both India and Pakistan are coming into the game on the back of losses in their respective openers. India lost to T20 world champions Australia while Pakistan surrended in front of Barbados, consisting most of West Indies national team players. India have played 11 times against Pakistan winning nine and losing on just two occasions. India are undefeated against Pakistan in the last four games.
Early morning rain in Birmingham. Need it to clear for the India Pak game. Drizzle now. Key match for Harman’s team.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 31, 2022
First things first. India gymnast Yogeshwar Singh will be in action in the men's all-round artistic final from 1:30 PM IST before Jeremy Lalrinnunga takes rge stage in men's 67kg weightlifting final.
Hello and welcome to Day 3 live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2022. India have already opened the CWG 2022 medals tally and is ecpected to add many more on Sunday.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans