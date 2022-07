Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4: Watch Indians In Action On August 1 Live - Full Schedule

India added two more gold medals to its Commonwealth Games 2022 tally on day 3 (Sunday) with young weightlifters making Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli making dream debuts in Birmingham. With three gold, two silver and one bronze, India (six medals) now moved to fifth in the medal tally.

Day 4 (Monday) will be another busy for Indian athletes. But the biggest draw is Amit Panghal's round of 16 clash against Namri Berri of Vanuatu in men's 48-51 kg. The Indian national men's hockey team will take on host England in a mouth-watering Pool B match. Then, there are judokas starting their respective campaigns. Of course, weightlifting action will continue.

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

Events featuring Indians will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels, and also Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.

Elsewhere...

Australia - Seven Network, Brunei - RTB; Canada - CBC; Malaysia - Astro, RTM; New Zealand - Sky NZ; Singapore - Mediacorp; South Africa - SuperSport; United Kingdom - BBC; Wales - S4C.

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Boxing : Men's 48-51kg, round of 16 - Amit Panghal vs Namri Berri of Vanuatu (4.45 pm); Men's 54-57 kg, round of 16 - Hussam Uddin Mohammed vs Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh (6 pm); Men's 75-80 kg, round of 16 - Ashish Kumar vs Travis Tapatuetoa of Niue(1 am on Tuesday).

Cycling : Women's Keiren, first round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe, Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm); Men's 40 km points race, qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm); Men's 1000 m Time Trial, finals - Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm); Women's 10 km Scratch Race, Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm).

Hockey : Men's, Pool B - India vs England (8.30 pm).

Judo : Men's 66 kg, Elimination round of 16 - Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards), Men's 60 kg, Elimination round of 16 - Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards); Women's 48 kg, quarter-finals - Sushila Likabam (2.30 pm); Women's 57 kg, Elimination round of 16 - Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards).

Lawn Bowls : Women's fours, semifinal: Starts at 1 pm.

Squash : Women's singles, plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm); Women's singles, quarterfinal - Joshna Chinnapa vs Hollie Naughton of Canada (6 pm).

Swimming : Men's 100m butterfly, Heat 6 - Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm).

Table Tennis : Men's team, semifinal - India vs Nigeria (11.30 pm).