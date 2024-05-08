Whiff Of An Elusive Ceasefire As US Backs A Peace Deal?

Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a sign depicting President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with blood on their hands, on the campus of Ohio State University on May 1, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. Protesters returned after 36 were arrested participating earlier in the week as campuses across the country continued demonstrating against Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza. Photo: Andrew Spear/Getty Images

