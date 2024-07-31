International

Venezuela Cuts Ties Cut With 7 Countries Over Poll Rigging Allegations; 11 Dead Amid Protests

With Sunday's election result showing another term for Nicolas Maduro, thousands of Venezuelans marched to the streets to reject another six years of Maduro and the Chavismo rule.

Following the disputed results for the presidential elections, Venezuela has cut diplomatic ties with seven countries which accused Caracas of polling rigging and election fraud.

Amid nationwide unrest, around 11 deaths have been reported due to the clashes between protestors and security officials.

Venezuela Protests: 11 Killed As Clashes Continue

As per data gathered by Venezuelan rights group Foro Penal, a total of 11 people have been killed in clashes related to the election results and protests.

Furthermore, the Venezuelan Conflict Observatory, said it had registered 187 protests in 20 states as of Monday.

The protests are expected to continue with the opposition calling on all Venezuelans to come together to reject the result of Maduro's win. The opposition under Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez has rejected the results and alleged that their landslide victory was stolen from them.

As per the allegations made by Maduro and the opposition, candidate Edmundo Gonzalez received a "categorical and mathematically irreversible" victory over Maduro. Despite the numbers in favour of the opposition, Hugo Chavez's successor was declared the winner

Venezuela Cuts Ties With 7 Countries

With the protests to continue, many Latin American countries and the United States of America have demanded a recount and alleged Maduro's party of election fraud and poll rigging.

Over these allegations, Venezuela proceeded to cut ties with seven nations. Under orders from Maduro's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, diplomatic relations were cut with Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay.

Citing "interventionist acts" by these countries, all diplomatic presence and staff was recalled immediately by Caracas.

