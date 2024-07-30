International

Venezuela Elections: Protests Erupt After Maduro's Win; Opposition Claim Landslide Victory 'Stolen'

Days after Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of the Venezuela Presidential Elections, massive protests have erupted in the capital of Caracas.

venezuela protest elections Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela Elections: Protests Erupt After Maduro's Win; Opposition Claim Landslide Victory 'Stolen' | Photo: AP
info_icon

Days after Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of the Venezuela Presidential Elections, massive protests have erupted in the capital of Caracas. Venezuelans were met with tear gas shells from the police as they protested the results of the presidential elections held on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the opposition party claimed that their landslide victory had been stolen from them. Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez had won with twice as many votes as Maduro.

Venezuelans Bang Pots & Pans In Anger, Threaten To Leave The Country

Sunday's election results triggered a "cacerolazos", which is a traditional Latin American protest where people bang pots and pans to express their anger.

Police officials charged with shields and batons in the Venezuelan capital and fired tear gas to disperse the protestors.

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro | - AP
Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro Becomes President For 3rd Time, US Says 'Results Don't Reflect Peoples' Will'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Nicolas Maduro has been in power since 2013, following the death of his predecessor Hugo Chavez. With Sunday's election results, Maduro welcomed his third consecutive term.

Maduro's return to office also sparks the return of "Chavismo", the left-wing populist ideology in the country.

Meanwhile, in Coro, protestors tore down the statue of Hugo Chavez. As per the Venezuelan Conflict Observatory stated that 187 protests were recorded on Monday across 23 states in the country.

With Maduro's return confirmed, many Venezuelans have also stated that they would leave the country, citing the ongoing collapse of Venezuela's economy and violent repression under the Chavismo rule.

Final Results For Disputed Election Awaited

The results of the Venezuelan Elections are disputed. Officially, the National Electoral Council declared Maduro as the winner.

As per the CNE, with 80 percent of the ballots, Maduro secured 51.2 percent of the votes while Gonzalez received 44.2 percent of the votes.

The official count is awaited. However, the opposition has claimed that Gonzalez had received over six million votes whereas Maduro received only 2.7 million votes.

The results have also been rejected by many countries such as the United STates and fellow Latin American countries.

While the US stated the results do not "reflect the people's will", Latin American countries such as Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay refused to recognise the results and recalled their diplomatic staff in Venezuela.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Matthew Mott: England White-Ball Coach Steps Down
  2. Waqar Younis Could Take Up Key Role At Pakistan Cricket Board
  3. ICC Women's T20I Latest Ranking: Indian Stars Move Up After Asia Cup
  4. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  5. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
Football News
  1. Julian Alvarez To Make Call On Man City Future After Paris Olympics
  2. Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Manager's 'Unique' Style Would Suit England, Says Lucas Leiva
  3. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  4. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Beats Elise Mertens In Three Sets
  2. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  4. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey LIVE Score, Paris Olympics: Sreejesh Denies Ireland's First Penalty Corner Attempt
  2. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  3. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  4. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  5. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 93 Dead, Body Parts Found In River, Mud; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  2. 'End Dictatorship': INDIA Bloc Leaders Demand Kejriwal's Release At Jantar Mantar Meeting
  3. Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh To Make 3-Day Visit To India
  4. UP Assembly Passes Bill To Make Punishments Under Anti-Conversion Law More Stringent
  5. Uran Murder: Man, Who Stabbed 20-Year-Old To Death, Arrested From Karnataka
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  2. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  3. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
  4. Erica Ash Of 'Survivor's Remorse' And 'Mad TV' Passes Away At 46
  5. Robert Downey Jr. To Charge 'Significantly Higher' Than $80 Million For His Comeback As Doctor Doom To MCU: Report
US News
  1. Google’s Olympic Ad Is Going Viral, Sparking Controversy | Here’s Why
  2. Man Accused Of Starting Massive California Wildfire Appears In Court, Faces Arson Charges
  3. Can Popular Weight-Loss Medications Help Curb Your Smoking Habit?
  4. 48 Indian Students Deported From US In 3 Years Without Explanation
  5. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
World News
  1. Google’s Olympic Ad Is Going Viral, Sparking Controversy | Here’s Why
  2. Bangladesh Observes National Day Of Mourning For Deaths Of 150 People In Quota Reform Movement
  3. Man Accused Of Starting Massive California Wildfire Appears In Court, Faces Arson Charges
  4. Can Popular Weight-Loss Medications Help Curb Your Smoking Habit?
  5. Southport Stabbing: Taylor Swift Condemns 'Horrendous' Stabbing; Death Toll Rises To 3 Children
Latest Stories
  1. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  3. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
  4. In The Age Of AI, Embracing The Future With Human Intelligence - Interview
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed
  6. Who Is Manu Bhaker? The Indian Shooter Who Won Multiple Medals At Paris Olympics 2024
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 93 Dead, Body Parts Found In River, Mud; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: IND Vs IRE Hockey Match Underway; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Bag Team Pistol Bronze