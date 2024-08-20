Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?

As the Burning Man festival gears up for its August 25 kickoff, the event is facing an unusual challenge: unsold tickets. For the first time since 2011, tickets are still available for the iconic festival, which is set to run until September 2 in Black Rock City, Nevada.
Recent years of extreme weather may be dampening the festival's appeal. In 2022, attendees endured intense heat, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Last year, heavy rain turned the desert into a muddy mess, leading to road closures and stranded festival-goers. Many potential attendees seem to be staying home this year, possibly due to the memory of these tough conditions.
Economic factors could also be contributing to the decline in ticket sales. With each ticket priced at $575 and vehicle passes costing $150, the total cost of attending, including flights and costumes, can be quite high. Some might be cutting back on such expenses after dealing with inflation in recent years.
In response, the Burning Man Project, the non-profit behind the festival, is making a last-minute push to sell tickets. They are hosting an "OMG Ticket Sale" on their website, offering tickets even to those who didn’t pre-register. This is a notable change from the usual procedure and includes 3,000 tickets and 1,500 vehicle passes.
Resale sites are also seeing activity, with tickets being sold at discounted rates. For instance, some are listed at about half the original price, with general admission tickets going for as low as $268.
The festival, which began in San Francisco in 1986 and moved to the desert in 1990, has typically attracted around 80,000 people annually. Since 2011, it has sold out each year, but this trend may be shifting.
Burning Man’s Chief Executive, Marian Goodell, noted that the decision to sell additional tickets and open sales to everyone is meant to attract more attendees. Dominique Debucquoy-Dodley, the festival’s associate director of communications, highlighted that the new approach aims to foster creativity and cultural engagement by allowing more people to experience Black Rock City.
The recent struggles aren't isolated. Other major music festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza are also facing similar challenges with ticket sales, hinting that economic factors might be influencing the broader festival landscape.
Local businesses that cater to Burning Man attendees are feeling the effects too. David Carr, who runs Kimono Dave, a store specializing in festival apparel, noted slower shopping trends compared to previous years. However, he remains hopeful due to a recent uptick in sales, possibly linked to cooler weather forecasts for the festival.
Carr, who has attended Burning Man for 14 years, believes the lower ticket sales could be a blessing in disguise. “It has really weeded out a lot of the fair weather 'Burners,'” he said, suggesting that the event might be more enjoyable for long-time enthusiasts.