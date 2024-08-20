United States

Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?

Burning Man is facing an unusual situation this year with tickets still available as the festival nears its August 25 kickoff—something that hasn't happened since 2011. What’s causing this shift in interest, and how will it affect the festival?

Burning Man 2024
Aerial view of Burning Man Photo: X
info_icon

As the Burning Man festival gears up for its August 25 kickoff, the event is facing an unusual challenge: unsold tickets. For the first time since 2011, tickets are still available for the iconic festival, which is set to run until September 2 in Black Rock City, Nevada.

Recent years of extreme weather may be dampening the festival's appeal. In 2022, attendees endured intense heat, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Last year, heavy rain turned the desert into a muddy mess, leading to road closures and stranded festival-goers. Many potential attendees seem to be staying home this year, possibly due to the memory of these tough conditions.

Economic factors could also be contributing to the decline in ticket sales. With each ticket priced at $575 and vehicle passes costing $150, the total cost of attending, including flights and costumes, can be quite high. Some might be cutting back on such expenses after dealing with inflation in recent years.

In response, the Burning Man Project, the non-profit behind the festival, is making a last-minute push to sell tickets. They are hosting an "OMG Ticket Sale" on their website, offering tickets even to those who didn’t pre-register. This is a notable change from the usual procedure and includes 3,000 tickets and 1,500 vehicle passes.

Resale sites are also seeing activity, with tickets being sold at discounted rates. For instance, some are listed at about half the original price, with general admission tickets going for as low as $268.

The festival, which began in San Francisco in 1986 and moved to the desert in 1990, has typically attracted around 80,000 people annually. Since 2011, it has sold out each year, but this trend may be shifting.

Burning Man’s Chief Executive, Marian Goodell, noted that the decision to sell additional tickets and open sales to everyone is meant to attract more attendees. Dominique Debucquoy-Dodley, the festival’s associate director of communications, highlighted that the new approach aims to foster creativity and cultural engagement by allowing more people to experience Black Rock City.

The recent struggles aren't isolated. Other major music festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza are also facing similar challenges with ticket sales, hinting that economic factors might be influencing the broader festival landscape.

Local businesses that cater to Burning Man attendees are feeling the effects too. David Carr, who runs Kimono Dave, a store specializing in festival apparel, noted slower shopping trends compared to previous years. However, he remains hopeful due to a recent uptick in sales, possibly linked to cooler weather forecasts for the festival.

Carr, who has attended Burning Man for 14 years, believes the lower ticket sales could be a blessing in disguise. “It has really weeded out a lot of the fair weather 'Burners,'” he said, suggesting that the event might be more enjoyable for long-time enthusiasts.

Reid Scott - Instagram
Why Reid Scott Doesn’t Have Many Memories Of His Visit To 2nd Coachella

BY IANS

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Denied Bail On Domestic Violence Charges
  2. IRE-W Vs SL-W 3rd ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka Women Take Control In First Innings, Ireland Five wickets Down
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  4. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  5. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Bolsters Midfield With Argentine Signing Midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
  2. Premier League: Brighton Sign Georginio Rutter From Leeds For Club-Record Fee
  3. Serie A: Thiago Motta Makes Strong First Impression As Juventus Boss
  4. La Liga: There Is Hope In Atletico's Disappointing Start To Season, Says Simeone
  5. Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  2. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  3. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  4. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  5. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Will Fulfil Your Dreams For India': Rahul On Father Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary
  2. PM Modi's Visit To Ukraine Will Be A 'Very Fine Gesture', Says Shashi Tharoor
  3. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Resident Doctors Of RML Hospital Conclude Strike; SC Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  4. Telangana Rains: Some Areas Waterlogged, Several Schools In Hyderabad Shut Till Aug 21 Amid IMD Alert
  5. Kota: Coaching Student Living With Mother Found Dead Inside Hostel Bathroom, Parents Refuse Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  2. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
  3. Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?
  4. 5 Injured In Waldameer Park Flying Swings Incident, Mechanical Malfunction Under Investigation | What We Know So Far
  5. 6 Easy Ways To Cut Down On Sugar
World News
  1. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  2. Bangladesh: A Nation In Churn
  3. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
  4. Scientists Predict '25 Hour Day' In Future
  5. Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Resident Doctors Of RML Hospital Conclude Strike; SC Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur