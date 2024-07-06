United States

Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data

The Department of City Planning (DCP) has updated its Population FactFinder tool with 2020 Census data, providing New Yorkers with more information about their neighborhoods and areas.

The Department of City Planning (DCP) has updated its free, interactive online tool, Population FactFinder, with 2020 Census data, offering New Yorkers a wealth of new information about their neighborhoods and other areas of the city. This tool makes it easy to explore demographic details across the five boroughs.

Dan Garodnick, Director of the DCP, emphasized the agency’s commitment to transparency and accessibility in a press release. “The DCP is committed to making the data we collect transparent, and through these updates to Population FactFinder, we’re putting even more information at people’s fingertips. It’s another example of how we’re celebrating the melting pot that makes New York New York,” Garodnick said.

The latest update on the site reveals interesting demographic highlights:

  • South Williamsburg has the youngest population in New York City, with a median age of 19.5 years.

  • Bronx’s Bay Terrace-Clearview area has the oldest population, with a median age of 51 years.

  • Manhattan’s Yorkville is the most densely populated area, while Staten Island’s Tottenville-Charleston area is the least densely populated.

  • Tribeca boasts the highest median household income in the city at $200,000, while Park Slope has the highest in Brooklyn at $192,000.

  • South Ozone Park has the largest number of people identifying as Guyanese, and Jamaica has the largest Bangladeshi population.

  • A quarter of Staten Island’s population identifies as Italian, the second highest concentration in the nation.

  • Washington Heights is home to the largest Dominican population in the city.

In addition to Population FactFinder, DCP has incorporated the 2020 Census data into another interactive website, Population MapViewer. This platform allows users to compare data using maps and ranked charts, enhancing the public’s ability to visualize and analyze demographic trends across New York City.

