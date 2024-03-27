Condemned by a corrupt system, Jesus is forced to carry the very instrument of his demise - a heavy wooden cross, rough-hewn and stained with the blood of countless others condemned to this fate. The path to Golgotha, the "Place of the Skull," is a brutal one. Weakened by trials and scourging, Jesus stumbles under the weight of the cross. The midday sun beats down mercilessly, adding another layer of torment to his already agonizing journey. The jeering crowds add another layer of cruelty, their taunts a stark reminder of the human capacity for mercilessness. Women weep openly, their empathy a stark contrast to the mob mentality that fuels the persecution.