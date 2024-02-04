Love, Legends And Lupercalia: Truth Behind Origin Of Valentine's Day

From Pagan Revelry to Christian Mystery

Our exploration begins in the heart of ancient Rome, where the seeds of Valentine's Day were sown amidst a pagan festival called Lupercalia. Celebrated in mid-February, this lively event honored fertility and purification through animal sacrifices, matchmaking rituals, and playful "whippings" with strips of animal hide! While seemingly far removed from our modern-day romance, Lupercalia's focus on fertility and pairing hints at the themes that would later blossom into Valentine's Day.

With the rise of Christianity, Lupercalia was eventually deemed incompatible with new religious beliefs. However, the church, seeking to Christianize existing traditions, might have chosen February 14th to honor one or more martyred saints named Valentine. Unfortunately, the exact identity and stories of these saints remain shrouded in mystery, adding an air of intrigue to the day's origin.