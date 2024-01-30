‘National Croissant Day’ – Where Did Croissant Originate From?

A Parisian Love Story

The croissant's Parisian ascent was swift and meteoric. Within a few decades, it had become an indispensable part of the city's breakfast scene, gracing boulevards and charming cafes alike. Writers like Charles Dickens marveled at its delicate layers, and by the late 19th century, the croissant was a symbol of French culinary refinement.

Global Craze and Creative Adaptations

The 20th century saw the croissant conquer the world. Frozen dough and takeaway shops made it accessible to all, while fast-food chains embraced its versatility, incorporating it into sandwiches and savory creations. America, in true innovative spirit, birthed Cronuts and pretzel croissants, adding its own twists to the classic recipe.