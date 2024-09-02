West Indian American Day Parade Returns To Brooklyn With Vibrant Celebration

The streets of Brooklyn will come alive this Labor Day as New York City’s West Indian American Day Parade kicks off on Monday, drawing thousands of revelers to one of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the world.
Entering its 57th year, the parade transforms Eastern Parkway into a dazzling display of feathers, vibrant costumes, and colorful flags. Participants will dance and march down the nearly 2-mile route from Crown Heights to the Brooklyn Museum, flanked by floats overflowing with speakers blasting soca and reggae tunes.
The annual event, which typically attracts over a million spectators, is not only a highlight of the summer but a significant cultural milestone. The parade has its origins in early Carnival celebrations held by a Trinidadian immigrant in Manhattan nearly a century ago. These festivities were moved to Labor Day in the 1940s and found their current home in Brooklyn during the 1960s, reflecting the borough’s rich Caribbean heritage.
The parade is the climax of several days of carnival activities, which include a steel pan band competition and J'Ouvert, a pre-dawn street party commemorating freedom from slavery. This year's parade starts at 10 am and is expected to continue until around 6 pm, with the procession beginning at Utica Avenue near Lincoln Terrace Park and making its way westward to Grand Army Plaza.
As always, the parade route will be bustling with local politicians, many of whom have Caribbean roots or represent the city’s substantial Caribbean community. The event also serves as a focal point for political and community engagement.
To accommodate the festivities, several streets in the area will be closed on Sunday and Monday. These include:
Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)
Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue
Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place
Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue
East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue
Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza
Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Lincoln Road
Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue
Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue
Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place
St. Johns Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza
Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road
Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue
Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard
Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue
Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard
Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue
The NYPD will ensure safety with 13 security checkpoints and the use of drones. Coordination with local faith leaders and crisis management groups is also in place to maintain a secure environment.
Last year’s parade was a vibrant display of Caribbean music, dance, and cuisine, and this year’s event is anticipated to be no different. With its rich history and lively atmosphere, the West Indian American Day Parade continues to be a testament to the strength and joy of Caribbean culture in New York City.