Walmart: Most Walmart stores will be open from 6 am to 11 pm on Labor Day. However, hours can vary by location, so it's a good idea to check with your local store or online store directory for specifics.

Kroger: The majority of Kroger stores, including its various affiliates such as City Market, Fred Meyer, and King Soopers, will be open on Labor Day. As store hours can differ, customers should verify the hours of their local Kroger store.

Target: Target stores will be open on Labor Day. Store hours vary by location, so checking with your nearest Target is recommended.

Trader Joe's: All Trader Joe's locations will operate during regular hours on Labor Day.