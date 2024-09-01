United States

Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024

For those planning to shop or run errands over the long weekend, this guide will help to navigate which stores are open and when.

As Labor Day 2024 approaches, many Americans are preparing for a long weekend of rest and festivities. For those planning to do grocery shopping over the holiday, here's a rundown of which major grocery chains will be open and which will be closed on Monday, September 2.
Which grocery stores are open on Labor Day?

  •  Walmart: Most Walmart stores will be open from 6 am to 11 pm on Labor Day. However, hours can vary by location, so it's a good idea to check with your local store or online store directory for specifics.

  •  Kroger: The majority of Kroger stores, including its various affiliates such as City Market, Fred Meyer, and King Soopers, will be open on Labor Day. As store hours can differ, customers should verify the hours of their local Kroger store.

  •  Target: Target stores will be open on Labor Day. Store hours vary by location, so checking with your nearest Target is recommended.

  •  Trader Joe's: All Trader Joe's locations will operate during regular hours on Labor Day.

  •  Sam's Club: Sam's Club warehouses will be open from 8 am to 6 pm for Plus members and from 10 am to 6 pm for Club members.

  • Meijer: Meijer stores will be open from 6 am to midnight on Labor Day.

  •  Publix: Publix stores will maintain regular hours on Labor Day.

  •  Aldi: Aldi stores will be open, though hours may be limited. Customers should check with their local Aldi for specific details.

  •  Whole Foods: All Whole Foods locations will be open on Labor Day, with hours varying by store.

  •  Food Lion: All Food Lion stores will be open on Labor Day.

  •  Winn-Dixie: Winn-Dixie stores will be open during their usual hours.

  •  Harris Teeter: Harris Teeter stores will operate during regular hours on Labor Day.

  •  Giant Eagle: Giant Eagle stores will be open as usual, with pharmacies operating from 9 am to 3 pm

  •  Wegmans: Wegmans stores will be open during their standard hours on Labor Day.

Which grocery stores are close on Labor Day?

  • Costco: Costco warehouses will be closed on Labor Day in observance of the holiday.

Other Services

While many grocery stores will be open, other services such as banks, post offices, and shipping stores will be closed in observance of Labor Day.

