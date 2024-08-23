Best Indian Grocery Stores In US

Outlook International Desk
Singhcart has transformed access to Indian groceries in the US with its online platform offering a vast selection of high-quality Indian products. Its efficient delivery service brings authentic Indian ingredients and flavors directly to your doorstep.
Apna Bazar, translates to "Our Market," is a trusted Indian grocery destination across several states. It features a wide selection of basmati rice, lentils, spices, and frozen snacks, catering to diverse regional and specialty needs.
India Bazaar, with stores in Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee, offers a comprehensive range of Indian food products, from fresh produce to snacks and kitchen utensils. Some locations also feature in-house Indian restaurants or snack counters.
Namaste Plaza, a popular chain in the Midwest with locations in Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan, is known for its fresh produce, variety of Indian spices, and ready-to-eat Indian meals. The stores often have special promotions on a wide range of products.
Spice Bazaar, primarily located in California and other West Coast states, is renowned for its extensive collection of spices, herbs, and dried fruits. It’s the ideal place to find rare or hard-to-source Indian spices.
Patel Brothers is a leading chain of Indian grocery stores in the US, with locations in major states like New York, New Jersey, Texas, and California. Known for its extensive range of spices, grains, snacks, and fresh produce, it’s a staple for Indian Americans.
Subzi Mandi, translating to "Vegetable Market," operates in states like New Jersey, New York, and Texas. It is known for its fresh produce, Indian vegetables, and high-quality spices, making it a favorite among Indian home cooks.