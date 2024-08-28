United States

Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami

Arthur Nathaniel Booth, who gained attention in a viral 2015 courtroom moment when a judge recognized him as a former classmate, has been arrested again for a series of thefts and burglaries in Miami. Booth, now 58, faces multiple charges including robbery and burglary, reviving memories of his emotional courtroom appearance nearly a decade ago.

Viral Miami judge video
Man From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami Photo: X
Arthur Nathaniel Booth, 58, who went viral in 2015 after a video showed him crying when a judge recognized him as a former middle school classmate, has been arrested again.

Booth was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with a series of crimes from August, according to the Miami Police Department.

In one incident, Booth reportedly posed as a water inspector to gain entry into a victim's home. Once inside, he searched the house, found a jewelry box, stole the jewelry, and then fled the scene, said police spokesman Freddie Cruz.

Booth is also accused of a similar crime involving another victim, this time posing as a plumber.

According to police spokesman Freddie Cruz, "Once inside the home he actually snatched the chain of the victim and fled."

The victim, an 85-year-old man, recounted to NBC South Florida that Booth knocked on his door on West Flagler Street and asked him to turn on the bathtub faucet. As the man bent down to comply, Booth snatched his gold chain and ran away.

The 85-year-old man mentioned that the chain, which he had brought from Cuba, held significant personal value.

In a third alleged incident, Booth reportedly asked a woman for directions before snatching another chain.

Police believe Booth may be linked to additional crimes. "An individual like this needs to be behind bars," said police spokesman Freddie Cruz.

Judge's 2015 Viral Video Revisited As Booth Faces New Charges

Nearly a decade ago, Booth appeared before Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer on charges related to an alleged burglary and police chase. Glazer recognized Booth as a former classmate from Nautilus Middle School and expressed her concern.

"I’m sorry to see you there, I always wondered what happened to you, sir," Glazer said. She described Booth as "the nicest kid in middle school" and recalled playing football with him.

In the video, Booth is seen overwhelmed with emotion and begins to cry. She expressed sorrow over his current situation, wishing him the best.

"Mr. Booth, I hope you are able to change your ways, good luck to you. What’s sad is how old we’ve become. Good luck to you sir, I hope you are able to come out of this okay and just lead a lawful life."

Booth faces multiple charges in connection with his recent crimes, including robbery, burglary, home invasion, and robbery without a firearm or weapon, according to online jail records.

