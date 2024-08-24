United States

Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'

Logan Paul has responded to recent backlash over a resurfaced video showing his dog, Broley, jumping off a boat, vehemently denying any wrongdoing. In a new statement and video, Paul insists the dog jumped voluntarily and rejects claims of intentional harm.

Logan Paul Controversy
Logan Paul Addresses Old Controversy Photo: X
info_icon

On Thursday, social media personality Logan Paul addressed a new controversy involving old footage of him allegedly pushing a dog off a boat, which had recently gone viral.

For context, a four-year-old video recently resurfaced showing Logan Paul and his friends having fun on a lake, with Paul's Australian Shepherd, Broley, seen jumping into the water. The footage sparked outrage as many believed Paul was forcing Broley to dive in for content.

Paul has since denied these allegations, clarifying, "We would NEVER, EVER, EVER, push Broley off the boat," in a comment to TMZ.

In a video Logan Paul uploaded on X with the caption "I would NEVER," he reinforces his stance against the allegations made about the old footage. In the video, Paul rejects the notion that he would intentionally harm his dog, Broley, for the sake of content.

He explained that Broley jumped in of his own volition and that the hand seen in the video was actually trying to prevent him from falling off. Paul urged viewers to observe Broley’s body language, emphasizing that the jump was a voluntary action by the dog.

Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams Stir Controversy On TikTok - TikTok | Instagram
TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: Jamie Smith's Maiden Century Helps England Tighten Grip
  2. Triple Super Over In Maharaja Trophy! Hubli Tigers Win In Unprecedented Finish: Watch
  3. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh Cut Pakistan Lead With Defiant Batting
  4. ICC Mulling Multi-Million Dollar Fund Dedicated To Test Cricket: Report
  5. Samoa Vs Vanuatu Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 12
Football News
  1. Jordan Ayew Signs Permanent Contract With Premier League New Boys Leicester
  2. Transfer News: Jonathan Rowe Swaps Norwich For Marseille In Season-long Loan Deal
  3. La Liga: Conor Gallagher Feeling At Home After Atletico Madrid Switch
  4. Antonio Conte Focused On Verona Redemption Amid Napoli Transfer Criticism
  5. Joachim Andersen Completes Fulham Reunion As Crystal Palace Switch Confirmed
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'There Are Kids Inside': Family Screams As Angry Man Shatters Car's Windows In UP | Video
  2. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore, India Among Countries On Alert; 1,300 Deaths Since Jan 2023
  3. UP Man Kills Niece He Had Extramarital Affair With As She Wanted To Marry Someone Else
  4. PM Modi Ukraine Visit | Highlights: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place'
  5. Sabarmati Train Accident: Night Patrolling Of Tracks Should Be Mandatory, Say Experts
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How the A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  2. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  3. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  4. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
  5. Best Indian Grocery Stores In US
World News
  1. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How the A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  2. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  3. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  4. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
  5. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore, India Among Countries On Alert; 1,300 Deaths Since Jan 2023
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: BAN 316/5 At Stumps; Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit | Highlights: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place'