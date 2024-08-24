On Thursday, social media personality Logan Paul addressed a new controversy involving old footage of him allegedly pushing a dog off a boat, which had recently gone viral.
For context, a four-year-old video recently resurfaced showing Logan Paul and his friends having fun on a lake, with Paul's Australian Shepherd, Broley, seen jumping into the water. The footage sparked outrage as many believed Paul was forcing Broley to dive in for content.
Paul has since denied these allegations, clarifying, "We would NEVER, EVER, EVER, push Broley off the boat," in a comment to TMZ.
In a video Logan Paul uploaded on X with the caption "I would NEVER," he reinforces his stance against the allegations made about the old footage. In the video, Paul rejects the notion that he would intentionally harm his dog, Broley, for the sake of content.
He explained that Broley jumped in of his own volition and that the hand seen in the video was actually trying to prevent him from falling off. Paul urged viewers to observe Broley’s body language, emphasizing that the jump was a voluntary action by the dog.