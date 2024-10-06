United States

Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024

As Trump returned to the site of the failed assassination attempt, he was accompanied by tech mogul and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, his Vice Presidential pick JD Vance, and "golfing buddy" and real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference
With the US presidential elections just a month away, Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania for the first time since the failed assassination attempt against the former president was carried out in July.

Taking the main stage at Butler, the former president began with "as I was saying", referring to the violent interruption on July 13.

"Exactly 12 weeks ago this evening, on this very ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me," said Trump as he continued his speech on immigration, the "dangers" of transgender athletes and his political opponents.

The rally was held with even tighter security to ensure another assassination did not take place. The crowd chanted "fight, fight, fight" and paid tribute to the victims of the July shooting, including the former US president.

US Elections 2024 | Latest Updates

  • Donald Trump was accompanied by Elon Musk at Butler, Pennsylvania, where the tech mogul took a dig at Joe Biden and said -"we had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who is fist pumping after getting shot".

  • The SpaceX and Tesla CEO further added that Trump must be elected as the president and "must win to preserve democracy in America"

  • With D-day only a month away, reports of Chinese interference to influence the US Elections have surfaced. As per an investigation done by Voice of America and Taiwan’s Doublethink Lab, China has been using suspicious tactics to influence the result of the November polls.

  • VOA and Doublethink lab uncovered over 30 social media posts which cast doubts on Washington’s independence from alleged Jewish influence. These posts also question the integrity of presidential candidates and spread conspiracy theories that core American institutions are controlled by Jewish elites and the Israeli government.

  • The US Presidential Elections 2024 will be held on November 5. However, early voting is underway across many states. Based on reports, over 1,4 million people have already casted their vote for the next president and Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are once again in a tight race.

  • As per FiveThirtyEight, Kamala Harris is in the lead with 49.3 percent support, followed by Trump at 46 percent support.

