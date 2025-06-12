US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy

In response to a question on President Donald Trump offering to mediate on the issue of Kashmir, Bruce had said on Tuesday, "Well, obviously I can't speak to what's on the mind or the plans of the President. What I do know is that I think we all recognise that President Trump in each step that he takes, it's made to solve generational differences between countries, generational war." Bruce added that it should not "surprise" anyone that he would want to "manage" something like that.