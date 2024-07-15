Trump Assassination Attempt: Melania Trump Breaks Silence; Biden's Oval Office Address & More

Following the attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump, Joe Biden has stated it is "time to cool it down" when it comes to politics. On Saturday, Donald Trump was injured in the ear after a 20-year-old man shot at the former Presidetn during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
The shooting, later confirmed as an assassination attempt by the FBI, resulted in two casualties - 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks and 50-year-old spectator Corey Comperatore.
'Politics Not A Literal Battlefield': Joe Biden After Assassination Attempt On Trump
After the dreadful shooting at Donald Trump's rally, President Biden dialed his opponent and stated that he was "grateful" that he is fine and recovering.
Slamming the senseless act once again, Biden ordered an independent review of the security at the Butler rally. Along with this, Biden called for heavy security at the Republican National Convention from July 15 to 18.
Speaking on the need to lower the temperature in American politics, Biden said - "All of us now face the time of testing as the election approaches. The higher the stakes, the more fervent the passions become," Biden said. "No matter how strong, our convictions must never descend into violence... It's time to cool it down."
Melania Trump Breaks Silence After Butler Shooting
Former first lady Melania Trump, who has been absent from the public eye for a long time, broke her silence on the shooting in Butler, Pa. on Saturday. Calling the 20-year-old shooter a "monster", the former first lady slammed the violent act and offered condolences to the family of the victim.
"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband," stated Melania.
Victim Identified As Corey Comperatore
Along with the gunman, a 50-year-old man was killed at the Butler rally after he dived in front of his family to protect them from the bullets. The victim has been identified as Corey Comperatore.
The 50-year-old volunteer fire chief was shot at after he dove onto his wife and daughters to shield them from the bullets.
As per Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, the other two people who were shot during the rally are 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver.
On Saturday (July 13), a 20-year-old shooter named Thomas Matthew Crooks fired six to eight shots at a Trump rally in Butler. The gunman, who was a registered Republican, was neautralised and killed by Secret Service agents.
Of the six to eight shots fired at Butler Farm Grounds, one of the bullets grazed Donald Trump's ear, injuring the former President. The shooting left another spectator dead and two more injured.