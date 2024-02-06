Tom Holland's Return To Theatre With Jamie Lloyd's 'Romeo & Juliet' In West End: Tickets, Dates And More

Tom Holland, the British Hollywood actor and Spiderman star, is set to make a comeback to the West End in a fresh rendition of Shakespeare's classic play, "Romeo and Juliet."
Holland, 27, is slated to take on the character of Romeo Montague in the Jamie Lloyd Company's adaptation of the timeless romantic tragedy.
Director Jamie Lloyd expressed his admiration for the actor, stating, “Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world."
“It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End.”
The play by The Jamie Lloyd Company is characterized as a “pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters”.
Holland marked his introduction to the stage during his childhood when he took on a role in "Billy Elliot The Musical" at London's Victoria Palace Theatre in 2008.
He gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of the lead in the recent Spider-Man superhero films, such as "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017) and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019).
He has also featured in the psychological thriller "The Crowded Room" and the historical drama series "Wolf Hall" on television.
The production of "Romeo And Juliet" is scheduled to run at the Duke Of York's Theatre from May 11 to August 3. Additional cast members are yet to be revealed.
The classic tale of "Romeo and Juliet" has graced the West End stage countless times, with notable appearances by actors like Josh O'Connor from "The Crown" and Irish sensation Jessie Buckley in a TV adaptation staged at the National Theatre in 2021.
Among the actors who have taken on the role of Romeo in live performances are Alfred Enoch from "Harry Potter," Sir Ian McKellen from "The Lord of the Rings," Sean Bean from "Game of Thrones," and Richard Madden from "Bodyguard."
How to get tickets for Tom Holland in Romeo and Juliet
You can purchase the tickets starting from Tuesday, February 13th, through ATG Tickets.
ATG members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets from 8am, and you can visit the website to sign up or obtain additional information.
Tickets will then be made available to the general public starting at 12pm.
The production is offering 10,000 tickets that are priced at £25 or less, with a specific allocation of 5,000 tickets reserved for individuals under the age of 30, key workers, and those receiving government benefits.
Additional information regarding those tickets will be announced at a later time.